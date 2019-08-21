Official: Hearts of Oak sign Pobiman construction agreement with Turkish firm

Ghana giants Accra Hearts of Oak have signed a partnership agreement with Turkish firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve Tic Ltd. (STL) for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project.
The Pobiman Project, when completed, will house a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym training centers (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.
An architectural view of the yet to be completed facility displayed ultramodern sporting hostels and club secretariat all assembled at one point.
The Continental Club Masters on Wednesday announced on their social media handle of the partnership agreement between the two parties.
"Official: Hearts of Oak sign Pobiman Academy Project agreement with PrefabEx. Watch out for further details, pictures and a lot more soon."
The Rainbow Club acquired land for the project almost a decade ago but are yet to erect a facility, resorting to the Legon Ajax Park for their practice.
Hearts of Oak are already training at the uncompleted facility and have played a series of friendly matches there.
Meanwhile the Rainbow Club last week sealed a partnership deal with KOFLEX GYM based at Ashale-Botwe. The agreement sees players of the club get access to professional training schemes under internationally recommended fitness experts with this deal.
The Phobians are the only Ghanaian club to win the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup and the Super Cup. They have further boosted their squad with new signings ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
