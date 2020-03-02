Opoku Agyemang scores 9th goal in Medeama win over Olympics

Prince Opoku Agyemang registered his ninth goal of the season for Medeama as they defeated Great Olympics in the final match to complete matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.
The striker bagged the only goal of the game that separated the two sides at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
Opoku Agyemang who was given a starting berth after missing their win over Karela United in the MTN FA Cup last week repaid coach Samuel Boadu's faith in him by opening the scores in the 20th minute that proved to be the match-winner for the Mauve and Yellows.
The victory has jumped Medeama to the top of the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points and they next play King Faisal on matchday 13.
Great Olympics meanwhile, lie 15th on the log a place above the relegation zone and they have next welcomed Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Medeama Starting X1 against Great Olympics.
Eric Ofori Antwi (GK-CP), Ibrahim Yaro, Samuel Appiah, Daniel Egyin, Alhassan Rashid, Richard Boadu, Eric Kwakwa, Rashid Nortey, Prince Opoku, Kwasi Donsu, Nana Kofi Babel
Subs
Ansah Fufro Yaw, Meshack Odoom, Adjei Boakye, Jasper Nimo, Michael Yeboah, Agyenim Boateng, Bernard Ofori.