Medeama coach Boadu returns to the dugout against Great Olympics

Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu will be in the dugout when they take on Great Olympics this afternoon, the club have announced.
The gaffer has been missing in action in the club's last 3 matches due to 'health reasons.' In his absence assistant coach, Hamza Obeng took charge of the team winning two and losing a game in all competitions.
However, the club have revealed that Boadu will be making a return to the dugout as they take on Great Olympics at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa on Monday, March 3 at 3:00 pm.
A win for the two-time FA Cup holders, will see them move top of the Ghana Premier League table.