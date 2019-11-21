Oti Akenteng rejects calls for new GFA Technical Director

Technical Director of Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng has rejected calls for the country's governing body to employ a new person.
According to him, he is fit for the job as he has gone to other countries and has helped to put things in order with regards to their football.
He averred that he has written books and all that the new GFA needs to be do is implementation.
Speaking to Angel FM Oti said: "I've gone to several countries to restructure their technical directorate and it is working very well.
"The technical director should be empowered and that a native person has the capacity to do the work.
He, however, said he will walk away should the GFA ask him to go step aside for a new person.
READ ALSO: Official: 2019/20 Ghana Premier League to start on December 21
It could be recalled that veteran coach J.E Sarpong accused Oti Akenteng as the bane of coaching in Ghana.
"Oti Akenteng is the bane of coaching in Ghana. I am saying it today. I don't care about the consequences. I will say it," he fumed on local radio station Asempa FM
"Many of the coaches are not bold to say this. But they tell us all the time. He is the cause of the coaching problems in Ghana.
Oti Akenteng has been in charge of the technical directorate of the GFA for almost a decade. His role sees all the national team coaches report to him.