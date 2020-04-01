Oti Akenteng vacates GFA Technical Director role

The Ghana Football Association Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng has vacated his post following the expiration of his contract last month.
Oti Akenteng who led the GFA technical director role for the last years opted not to renew his allegiance with the GFA.
The GFA who have been preparing for his departure, last month announced for interested applicants to apply for the role.
A statement read: The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will like to announce that long-serving Technical Director, Mr. Francis Oti Akenteng will be vacating the position when his contract expires at the end of March 2020.
As a result, the Ghana Football Association is looking for a qualified, proactive and result-oriented person with the ability to work in cross-divisional teams to lead its Technical Department as a:
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Position Description
Position Title: Technical Director
Reports to: General Secretary
Position based in: Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, Ghana or as may be directed by the General Secretary
Tenure: On Contract
Company Information:
Founded in 1957, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is the football's governing body in Ghana. It is a representative democracy, and is the umbrella organisation for all football clubs, associations and other interest groups in the country. The GFA is responsible for overseeing, promoting and developing Ghana football at all levels; from grassroots through to the professional game. The GFA is committed to develop, promote and raise the level of football throughout Ghana.
The successful applicant will:
- Be responsible for leading and developing a world class team of coaches, support staff, educators and players.
- Plan and execute a long-term view of how to continually raise standards and innovate both on and off the pitch.
- Ensure that the path from development teams, (junior national teams) to Ghana Men SeniorTeam (Black Stars) and Women’s Senior Team (Black Queens) are always integrated, learning is shared and the basic principles of how we play are integrated.
- Develop a world leading education department and ensure that their high performance centre at Prampram continues to provide a first class service to their coaches, administrators, referees and players.
- Be responsible for technical development and progress of the GFA.
Roles and Responsibilities
- The Technical Director proposes a technical strategy over several years – as part of the association’s strategy and the contract of agreed objectives of the FIFA FORWARD programme (to the General Secretary, the President and the Executive Council) in order to improve the level of the game within the country and achieve identified targets on and off the pitch.
- The Technical Director supervises the work of the technical department and leads the national technical development programmes.
- The other responsibilities include:
- Mass football and expansion of the number of players (eg. grassroots, amateur, youth and women’s football)
- Youth elite football (eg. youth leagues, youth national teams)
- Coach education and coach licensing
- Research
- The Technical Director should understand and execute all the requirements and expectations from FIFA, CAF, WAFU and the GFA.
Requirements:
- As the leader of GFA’s education, we expect this person to have the highest possible technical qualification: the CAF A licence or equivalent or above.
- The most suitable candidates will have worked hard in football with significant leadership experience and personal values and behaviours that align with those of the GFA.
- The experience of successfully partnering with stakeholders and working together is vital; this role is a crucial ambassador for the GFA.
- The best candidates will be able to demonstrate resilience and the strength of character to cope with a broad agenda, times of high pressure, and difficult decisions.
- Candidates should be based in Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, Ghana and be available for international camps when required.
- The preferred candidate(s) should be willing to undergo a rigorous selection and verification process.
- The candidate must possess three interrelated types of skills and experience:
- Football: experience as a player, coach or instructor and relevant football/sport qualifications.
- Leadership and analysis: strategic and networking skills and recognition by all national football stakeholders.
- Management: organizational skills, good internal and external communication and reporting.
The ideal applicant must have:
- A working knowledge in the activities of FIFA, CAF and GFA.
- Must have high work ethic, excellent communication skills, knowledge of coaching practices.
- Must have strong organisational and interpersonal skills.
- Experience in various aspects of football.
- Ability to solve problem and work with little supervision.
- Self-motivated, self-directed, and proactive (seeks opportunities/challenges and finds/recommends solutions)
- Ability to multi-task.
- High level experience in creating/managing programmes.
- Ability to logically plan, organize and execute.
- Skilled in the use of all Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and technologically savvy with the ability to create clips for training and review.
- Superior communication skills (written and oral).
- Fluency in English.
Mode of Application
Interested applicants are to submit the following in addition to the application letter:
- Full curriculum vitae.
- Names and Addresses of two (2) confidential referees.
- A 2 or 3 page Vision Statement for the advertised position.
Applications MUST be sent by email to ghanacv2020@gmail.com on or before 5 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted