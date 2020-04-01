StarTimes hold talks with GFA amid Covid-19 crisis

In the wake of the Ghana Premier League suspension due to Covid-19, StarTimes have disclosed that they are in discussion with Ghana Football Association regarding the current state of affairs.
Football activities in halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the TV company are locked in talks with the country's governing football body with regards to the way forward.
According to the marketing manager for StarTimes, Akorfa Banson despite the preliminary discussions a lot is currently unclear.
"I think that our legal department and the GFA are in touch and they have not done the full discussions yet.''
"I think they are all waiting... it's not like just a Ghana thing, It's a global pandemic so even if you ... the GFA right now you are not sure when all this will be over."
"They are giving it a little wait to see how we will fare in this part of the continent and discussions will resume on how we will cushion ourselves for all the losses and so on."
Chinese based broadcasting company emerged winners of the competitive bidding process after the GFA accepted their offer, which was the best among other bids on January 8, 2020.
The Chinese TV broadcaster completed a deal to broadcast live the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League as well as the FA Cup matches for the next five years in a deal worth USD$5.25 million.
