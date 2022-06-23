Otumfuo supports Ampem Darkoa Ladies Africa campaign with GH¢50,000

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has donated GH¢50,000 to Ampem Darkoa Ladies as they prepare to represent Ghana in Africa.
The team on Wednesday called on the Ashanti king to present the two trophies won in the 2021/2022 football season.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies excelled in the 2021/2022 Women’s League season by clinching both Women’s Premier League and Women’s FA Cup titles beating Hasaacas Ladies FC in both finals.
The Nana Mma side will be representing Ghana at the West Africa Football Union Zone B Women’s Champions League which will be qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League.
There’s a slot available for pick among the 7 nations whose champions will be representing in the Zone B edition of the WAFU Champions League qualifiers.
Hasaacas Ladies were winners of the maiden edition and represented the zone alongside Rivers Angels from Nigeria as the runners up.