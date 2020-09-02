Palmer's case against GFA dismissed by CAS

Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has dismissed Wilfred Kwaku Osei's case against the Ghana Football Association.
Wilfred Kwaku Osei affectionately called "Palmer" dragged the Ghana Football Association to Swiss court over what he deemed unfair disqualification from contesting the 2019 GFA presidential election which Kurt Okraku won.
Palmer wanted the GFA elections annulled and his candidacy reinstated for fresh elections to be held.
However, in a letter addressed to both parties, and signed by the President of the Panel, Michele Bernasconi, CAS backed the decision of the GFA to disqualify Palmer from contesting the election.
The verdict by CAS means that the status quo remains the same with President Kurt Okraku leading the association until 2023.
Below is statement released by CAS on the ruling: