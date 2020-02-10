Patrick Allotey granted GHC 100k bail

Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allotey has been granted a GHC 100k bail after appearing in court today.
Allotey pleaded not guilty to charges of causing harm after beating a co-spectator following a brief misunderstanding during the Accra Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko Premier League fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on January 28.
Allotey on the said date was seen in a video that went rival, punching a football fan Eric Siaw, resulting in a deep cut on his left eye.
The court has also seized his passport.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has banned him for six months as a result of misconduct after facing the Disciplinary Committee last Wednesday.
"Following the hearing the GBA found you liable on your own plea and has imposed a six (6) months suspension of your professional boxing licence as the appropriate sanction. The suspension takes effect from today 6th day of February 2020" - a portion of GBA statement read.
However, his manager Godwin Jingle said although they welcome the ban they will appeal for mitigation.
"The ban is going to affect Patrick Allotey because plans were far advanced as we were arranging a bout for him so as to bounce back in a big way after losing to Mexican opponent Jaime Munguia in California last year."
"We will appeal to the disciplinary committee or GBA as an organisation to reduce the ban to save his career."
