Patrick Allotey to appeal GBA's six months ban

Patrick Allotey's manager Godwin Jingle has disclosed that they will appeal the decision of the Ghana Boxing Authority.
The GBA yesterday banned the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Welterweight Champion, Patrick Allotey for six months.
READ ALSO: GBA suspends Patrick Allotey for six months
His ban follows his recent conduct at the Accra Sports Stadium, during the sixth-week league game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on January 28 which brought the image of the sport into disrepute.
Allotey on the said date, was seen in a video that went rival, punching a football fan Eric Siaw, resulting in a deep cut on his left eye.
"Following the hearing the GBA found you liable on your own plea and has imposed a six (6) months suspension of your professional boxing licence as the appropriate sanction. The suspension takes effect from today 6th day of February 2020" - a portion of GBA statement read.
Reacting to his boxer's ban on Angel FM, Godwin Jingle said although they welcome the ban they will appeal for mitigation.
"The ban is going to affect Patrick Allotey because plans were far advanced as we were arranging a bout for him so as to bounce back in a big way after losing to Mexican opponent Jaime Munguia in California last year."
"We will appeal to the disciplinary committee or GBA as an organisation to reduce the ban to save his career."
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Patrick Allotey apologises for assault on supporter during Hearts-Kotoko clash