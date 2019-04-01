Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Club football returned over the weekend after going on a two weeks break for international matches.

As the 2019 AFCON is drawing near, Primenewsghana is keeping an eye on Ghanaian players abroad.

Here we look at some of the players and how they fared over the weekend

Kojo Asamoah



Saw full 90 minutes of action for Inter Milan as they lost to Lazio.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield. Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game.

Emmanuel Boateng



Saw 90 minutes of action for Dalian Yifang F.C.

Andy Yiadom



Help his side to record a 2-1 victory over Preston

Asamoah Gyan

The Kayserispor attack got injured in the friendly against Demirspor on Saturday

Thomas Partey



Scored a wonderful goal for Atletico Madrid over the weekend against Alaves.

Mubarak Wakaso and Patrick Twumasi

The duo featured for Alaves in the 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Afriyie Acquah



saw 11 minutes of action for Empoli as they lost to Juventus by a lone goal.

Majeed Waris



Did not feature over the weekend due to injury

Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Did not make the matchday squad for Sochaux against Niort.

Kasim Nuhu

was an unused substitute as Hoffenheim thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-1.

Dauda Mohammed

saw 45 minutes of action for Vitesse in their 3-3 draw against Den Haag

Daniel Opare

He was in action for Antwerp as they lost to St.Leige by 3-1. Fellow compatriot Owusu William was introduced into the game in the 83rd minute

Ebenezer Ofori

Played 58 minutes of action for New York City against Toronto FC

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah

The Ghanaian duo played the full 90 minutes for Columbus Crew against Atlanta United. Abubakar Lalas was unused substitute in the game.

David Accam

Was on target for Philadelphia Union against Cincinnati

Kwesi Appiah

Introduced as a 67th-minute substitute for AFC Wimbledon

Joseph Paintsil

Climbed off the bench to score for KRC Genk as they thumped Anderlecht 3-0.

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu

Returned from injury to play his first game for Udinese in over a year.

Boakye Yiadom

Was on the scoresheet for Crvena Zvezda as his outfit defeated Macva. Fellow Ghanaian brother Rashid Sumaila was not included in the matchday squad

