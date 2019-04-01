Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Club football returned over the weekend after going on a two weeks break for international matches.
As the 2019 AFCON is drawing near, Primenewsghana is keeping an eye on Ghanaian players abroad.
Here we look at some of the players and how they fared over the weekend
Kojo Asamoah
Saw full 90 minutes of action for Inter Milan as they lost to Lazio.
Jeffrey Schlupp
Played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield. Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game.
Emmanuel Boateng
Saw 90 minutes of action for Dalian Yifang F.C.
Andy Yiadom
Help his side to record a 2-1 victory over Preston
Asamoah Gyan
The Kayserispor attack got injured in the friendly against Demirspor on Saturday
Thomas Partey
Scored a wonderful goal for Atletico Madrid over the weekend against Alaves.
Mubarak Wakaso and Patrick Twumasi
The duo featured for Alaves in the 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.
Afriyie Acquah
saw 11 minutes of action for Empoli as they lost to Juventus by a lone goal.
Majeed Waris
Did not feature over the weekend due to injury
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Did not make the matchday squad for Sochaux against Niort.
Kasim Nuhu
was an unused substitute as Hoffenheim thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-1.
Dauda Mohammed
saw 45 minutes of action for Vitesse in their 3-3 draw against Den Haag
Daniel Opare
He was in action for Antwerp as they lost to St.Leige by 3-1. Fellow compatriot Owusu William was introduced into the game in the 83rd minute
Ebenezer Ofori
Played 58 minutes of action for New York City against Toronto FC
Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah
The Ghanaian duo played the full 90 minutes for Columbus Crew against Atlanta United. Abubakar Lalas was unused substitute in the game.
David Accam
Was on target for Philadelphia Union against Cincinnati
Kwesi Appiah
Introduced as a 67th-minute substitute for AFC Wimbledon
Joseph Paintsil
Climbed off the bench to score for KRC Genk as they thumped Anderlecht 3-0.
Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu
Returned from injury to play his first game for Udinese in over a year.
Boakye Yiadom
Was on the scoresheet for Crvena Zvezda as his outfit defeated Macva. Fellow Ghanaian brother Rashid Sumaila was not included in the matchday squad
