Performance of 'Ghanaian players abroad'

Over the weekend Ghanaian players got back to action as they featured for their respective clubs in the various leagues.
As head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi prepares to name his AFCON squad, several players abroad are putting up performances to catch the eye of the former Asante Kotoko gaffer.
Frank Acheampong
Ghana winger Frank Acheampong scored the match winner for Tianjin Teda in their 3-2 win against Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.
Joseph Attamah Larweh
Lasted the entire duration in the game for Başakşehir in their 1-1 draw with Rizespor.
Majeed Waris
Lasted 49 minutes for Nantes in their 3-2 win over Amiens.
He was an unused substitute as Philadelphia Union thump Montreal Impact 3-0
Jonathan Mensah
Played the entire duration of the game for Columbus Crew in their 3-1 win over Portland Timber. Harrison Afful is still nursing an injury he suffered to his jaw early this month.
Andre Ayew
Lasted the full 90 minutes as Alanyaspor defeated his Fenerbache side by a lone goal.
Caleb Ekuban
Saw 90 minutes of action for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor
Majeed Ashimeru
Was taken off in the 79th minute as his St. Gallen side lost 2-1 to Luzern.
Alhassan Wakaso and Joseph Amoah
both featured for Guimaraes as they lost to Aves. Henry Medarious missed the game due to injury.
Clifford Aboagye
The former U-20 star who was named the Bronze Ball of the tournament at 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup came off the bench in the 57th minute for Club Atlas as they lost to Club Leon by 5-2.
Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Mumin and Godsway Donyoh
The Ghanaian trio of Mohammed Kudus (played 87minutes), Abdul Mumin and Godsway Donyoh (played 56 minutes) all featured for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 away draw with Odense.
Dauda Mohammed
Climbed off the bench to score for the third goal for Vitesse in their 4-1 win over Zwolle.
Bernard Tekpetey
Was not named in the matchday squad as his Paderborn side won 2-1 over Holstein Kiel.
Kasim Nuhu
Was introduced in the 80th minute for Hoffenheim as they demolished Schalke by 5-2.
John Boye
The Black Stars defender was on target for FC Metz in their 2-0 win over GFC Ajaccio.
Ebenezer Assifuah
The top scorer of the 2013 FIFA U-20 tournament warmed the bench as his club Le Havre defeated Paris FC by 2-1.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
He was an unused substitute for Sochaux in their 1-0 defeat by Auxerre.
Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu
He was an unused substitute in the game for Udinese against Sassuolo. Nicholas Opoku was not included in the matchday squad. Alfred Duncan was introduced into the game in the 83rd minute for Sassuolo.
Afriyie Acquah
He warmed the bench for Empoli as they lost 4-2 against Spal
Kwadwo Asamoah
As usual, Asamoah lasted the entire duration of the game for Inter Milan as they were to a draw at home by AS Roma.
Thomas Partey
The club's best player for the month of March lasted the entire duration for Atletico Madrid in their 1-0 win over Eibar.
Mubarak Wakaso
Saw 17 minutes of action for Alaves in their 2-2 draw against Valladolid. Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench for Alaves
Christian Astu
The diminutive winger was introduced into the game in the 73rd minute as Newcastle United beat Southampton 3-1.
Andy Yiadom
The dependable right for Reading saw 90 minutes of action as they were held to a 1-1 against Bristol City.
Albert Adomah
Played the entire duration for Aston Villa in their 2-1 win over Bolton