Bawumia commissions Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Sports Complex at New Fadama

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, November 24 commissioned the Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Sports Complex at New Fadama, Accra.
The facility which was named in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Sports Complex is part of government’s efforts to improve sports infrastructure in the country.
The project becomes the newest addition to government’s ‘one constituency one Astroturf’ program which also has edifices in Madina, Walewale, Kyebi, Tafo and more.
Minister for Zongo and Inner City Development Mustapha Hamid, Board Chairman of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) Rear Admiral Mohammed Munir Tahiru (rtd), Superintendent Husein Abdur Rahim Husein of the Ghana Police, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu representative of the Ghana Peace Council and Chiefs were part of the dignitaries present at the handing over ceremony.