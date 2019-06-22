PHOTOS: Harry Kane weds childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland

England captain Harry Kane and childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland have shared pictures after getting married at an exotic resort.
Kane, who is enjoying some time off following England's involvement in the UEFA Nations League earlier this month, posted photos of the newly weds on his Twitter page. The location of the ceremony was kept secret by the couple.
One photo shows Kane, wearing a white jacket and a black bow-tie, lifting his wife, who stood out wearing a fitted sweetheart neckline dress, while stood on a jetty.
Kane wrote on Twitter: 'Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you @KateGoodlandx'.
In another photo, Kane is seen kissing his wife on the forehead as she places her hand on his suit jacket, showing off her new ring.
The location of the wedding remains unclear but the pictures show a stunningly picturesque backdrop.
Kane proposed to Goodland in July 2017 when the couple were away on holiday together in Barbados.
Pictured on one knee on a beach during the retreat, Kane left Goodland speechless and has now made her his wife two years later.
