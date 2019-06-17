PHOTOS: Sergio Ramos marries Pilar Rubio in Seville

Cristiano Ronaldo was a glaring absentee as stars including David and Victoria Beckham flocked to Seville Cathedral for Sergio Ramos' wedding.
Spain skipper Ramos's current Real Madrid team-mates, plus legends of the past, were there for his big day with Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio.
But five-time world player of the year Ronaldo was not invited - despite playing with Ramos at Real for nine years - five more than Becks.
Ramos, 33, reportedly fell out with Ronaldo over the 34-year-old Portugal captain's £100million switch to Juventus last summer.
Ronaldo consoled himself over his wedding snub by flying partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children for a holiday in Greece.
Atletico loanee Alvaro Morata, as well as Bernabeu chief Zinedine Zidane and Brazilian icons Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos, looked on as Ramos arrived this afternoon.
And Becks, 44, smiled readily - in contrast to wife Victoria - as he waved to cameras.
The ex-England skipper - who played at the Bernabeu from 2003 to 2007 - wore a blue morning suit.
Real's Croatia playmaker Luka Modric was among a guest list that could make at least two outstanding world XIs from the past two decades.
And while Ramos himself played it safe, bride Pilar chose to carry black flowers with her sleeveless light-grey dress.
Around 500 guests were invited - with Bernabeu wideman Marco Asensio seemingly winging it in a dramatic-looking pale grey waistcoast with his blue suit.
