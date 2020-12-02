Photos: Hearts of Oak new coach Kosta Papic begins work

Newly-appointed head coach of Hearts of Oak, Kosta Papic was on Tuesday morning officially introduced to the players ahead of their training.
Kosta Papic, who was in the company of board member Vincent Odotei, and other officials of the club, held his first training session with the players after his introduction.
The Serbian is expected to take charge of Hearts' next GPL game, a Matchday Four encounter against Karela United FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.
Papic on Monday was confirmed as the new coach of the Phobians.
The 60-year-old tactician replaces Edward Odoom who lost his position after his poor start to the season.
Odoom, who had been in charge of the Phobians since the exit of the club's Director of Football and head coach, Kim Grant, in December last year, has been handed responsibility for Hearts' junior side, Auroras.
Papic returns to the Phobians 11 years after leading them to the 2008/09 Ghana Premier League title during his one-year stint with the club. Incidentally, it was the last time Hearts won the Ghana's elite league.
He will be assisted by Asare Bediako, who was appointed assistant coach in November.
Papic takes over a side which has managed just a point in two matches this season and sit at the bottom of the league log.
Kosta Papic has rich coaching experience in Africa having worked in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania