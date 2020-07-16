Photos: Kudus Mohammed undergoes medical ahead of Ajax move

Kudus Mohammed's Ajax medical has taken place as he prepares to officially finalise his move to the Dutch club.
His medical came after the Dutch side reached an agreement with his parent club, FC Nordsjaelland in a fee reported to be €9M for the capture of the former Right to Dream star.
Images circulating shows the teenage sensation undertaking the procedures before becoming the latest star of four-time UEFA Champions League winners Ajax Amsterdam.
Ajax coach Erik ten Hag wants to beef up his team with the teenage sensation who has played for the Danish top club since January 2018 and is now regarded as the greatest talent of the Danish Superliga.
His performances have lead to him being shortlisted for the 2020 Golden Boy award, an accolade for young players under the age of 21 who have been exceptional in the year under review.
He is competing against the likes of Haaland, Vinicius, Sancho, Rodrygo, Davies and Fati for the big price.
Kudus Mohammed has made 56 appearances for the Belgium side since making his debut January 2018. He has scored eleven goals in his 26 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland in the ongoing season.
On the international level, the former Right to Dream Academy player made his debut for the senior national team last year.
He was also impressive on his debut for the Black Stars in his debut against South Africa in November 2019, scoring within minutes of coming on in the second half.