Kotoko agree a deal with Paradise Pac Mineral Water

Asante Kotoko have agreed a two year deal with Paradise Pac Mineral Water worth GHC 10,000 and in cash and GHC3, 000 in products monthly.
The ceremony took place at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi on Thursday, October 18 2018.
Paradise Pac, a fast emerging mineral water company owned by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, beat off competition from giant mineral water companies like Voltic and Everpure to grab the deal with the Kumasi giants.
According to Gyan, the marriage will benefit both parties due to the large following of the Reds on the continent.
“I am a big fan of Kotoko. I have been supporting this club since day one, Kotoko is one of the biggest clubs in Africa and partnering with the club is the greatest step as the President of Paradise pac.
However, during the unveiling of Paradise Pac Mineral Water as the official partners of the club, the 31-year-old pledged his allegiance to the club.
"It is a great honour to be part of the family," he addressed the press in Kumasi.
"Let me say this; before I draw the curtains down on my career, I will wear the red jersey," he added.
However, Asante Kotoko have been the most active side on the domestic scene, having played a series of friendly games both local and international.
