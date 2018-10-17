Kotoko in talks to re-sign Daniel Nii Adjei

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed their readiness to re-sign Daniel Nii Adjei.A management member of the club, Nana Kwame Dankwah has confirmed that the Porcupine Warriors are in talks to re-sign Daniel Nii Adjei.
The midfielder is a free agent, currently in Ghana after he mutually terminated his contract with Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club Casablanca a couple of months ago.
"It's true that we have started negotiations with the player and his agent and there could be a return for him," Dankwah told Oyerepa FM.
"He is a good player and the trophies he has won throughout his career underline his quality but the technical team will meet and decide whether his arrival will help their course or not.
"The coach is in charge of player recruitment so although talks are ongoing, the final decision will be from him because at the end of the day, he will be measured based on his achievements at the club. We don't want to impose players on him," he added.
The former T.P Mazembe midfielder will be offered a two-year contract by the Kumasi-based club per media reports.
Daniel Nii Adjei spent two years with the Porcupine Warriors between 2006 to 2008 and helped them to a league title triumph.
