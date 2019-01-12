PHOTOS: OWASS, SHASS claim bronze in 2019 Sprite Ball

Opoku Ware School (OWASS) and Shama Senior High School (SHASSS) have won bronze medals in the 2019 Sprite Ball Championship.
OWASS beat last year’s winners Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESC-Osu) 24-19 to place third in the Boys Division of Ghana’s biggest high school basketball tournament.
Opoku Ware gets a consolation prize for their efforts after shockingly falling to West Africa Senior High School (WASS) in the semifinals.
There was little doubt about Opoku Ware clinching the bronze medal after getting off to an 11-4 first half lead with Nicholas Essien draining a corner three point shot unattended by the Osu-PRESEC defense.
In the Girls Division, Shama Senior High School clinched its first ever bronze medal after registering a 16-14 win over St. Louis Senior High School.
Shama got revenge over St. Louis after losing 9-21 in the final Group B game earlier today at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.
Shama joins fellow Western Region reps GSTS and St. John’s School as bronze medal winners in the competition’s history.
Source: basketballghana