Premier League transfers: Spending breakdown after Deadline Day

How much did Premier League clubs spend on transfers during the winter window? We crunch the numbers...
Premier League clubs have splashed around £780.1m on 52 permanent signings for disclosed fees during the January transfer window - but how much did your team spend?
The total expenditure has more than doubled last winter's total and produced a £675m net spend after teams recouped around £105.3m on player sales.
Chelsea signed the most expensive recruit during the window, with Enzo Fernandez costing a new British transfer-record fee of £106.8m, followed by new team-mate Mykhailo Mudryk (£88.5m from Shakhtar Donetsk). Anthony Gordon (£45m to Everton from Newcastle), Cody Gakpo (£45m to Liverpool from PSV), Georginio Rutter (£35.5m to Leeds from Hoffenheim) and Benoit Badiashile (£35m to Chelsea from Monaco) were also among the most pricey additions.
Spending
Chelsea blasted every rival away at least fivefold with their £323.3m spree on talent, including Fernandez, Mudryk, Badiashile, Noni Madueke (£29m), Malo Gusto (£26.3m), Andrey Santos (£18m), David Fofana (£10m) and Joao Felix (£9.7m loan fee).
Southampton, Arsenal, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Leeds and Liverpool were the next biggest spenders - all splashing between £45m and £61m, while Leicester led the chasing pack on £32.5m, followed by Wolves (£31.6m), Aston Villa (£28.1m), Nottingham Forest (£16m), West Ham (£15m), Fulham (£8m), Manchester City (£8m) and Brighton (£3.5m).
Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham formed a band of five frugal teams who refrained from spending a penny on disclosed fees.
Selling
Everton top the table for funds received during the window after cashing in £45m from the sale of Gordon to Newcastle, while Brighton cashed in £27m from selling Leandro Trossard to Arsenal.
Aston Villa (£15m), Chelsea (£12m) and West Ham (£3.3m) were the only other clubs to receive funds for disclosed fees.
Net spend
Here's where it matters: what was the net spend after factoring incomings and outgoings?
Unsurprisingly, Chelsea top the chart with their £311.3m net spend, followed by Southampton (£60.9m) Arsenal (£59m), Bournemouth (£54.5m), Newcastle (£48.3m), Leeds (£46.5m), and Liverpool (£45m).
A sizeable spending gap separates the leading seven clubs, with Leicester in eighth on £32.5m, followed by Wolves (£31.6m) and Nottingham Forest (£16m).
Only two clubs recorded profit from their winter business, with Everton registering a league-topping £45m surplus and Brighton netting a £23.5m profit.
Total transfers
In terms of incomings, Chelsea drafted a league-high seven permanent signings, while Wolves and Southampton secured five, and Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leicester all made four permanent acquisitions.
In total, Premier League clubs signed 15 players on loan, with Manchester United drafting three and Brentford, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham each securing two players on short-term deals.
Everton were the only club not to sign a single player.
In terms of outgoings, West Ham offloaded a league-high six players on permanent deals, while Everton sanctioned five departures.
Brighton shipped out nine players on loan, while Arsenal (eight), Southampton, Wolves, Brentford (all seven), Nottingham Forest and Manchester City (both six) also trimmed their ranks with a raft of short-term departures.