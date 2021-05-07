Preview: WAFA welcome Great Olympics to fortress Red Bull Arena

WAFA twice came from behind to beat Berekum Chelsea 3-2 on Friday to clinch their second away win of the season and to set up a nerve wracking encounter with Great Olympics on matchday 23.
The Academy boys conceded in the first minute of the game in Berekum but recovered in time to beat the former Ghanaian Champions – to hand them their first home defeat since 2015/16 season.
The win gave them their second win on the spin and a win against Great Olympics at Sogakope will be their first third straight win of the season.
Abdul Basit Issah and Justus Torsutsey have added a great deal of experience and quality to the side since their inclusion in the second transfer window. Abdul Basit has scored two goals in the second with Torsutsey bagging two Man of the Match awards.
WAFA remains one of the few teams who have not lost a game in the on-going campaign – won 7 and drawn 2 at home scoring 19 goals in the process. On team news, Eric Asamany and John Tedeku are still out due to injury.
Accra Great Olympics scored in either half to beat neighbours Liberty Professionals 2-0 on Sunday to move third in the League log with 37 points – two points behind leaders Medeama SC. They make a tricky trip to Sogakope to face a side who are ruthless at home.
Accra Great Olympics have lost two, drawn one and won one in the second round of the season – picking only three points from a possible 12.
Captain Gladson Awako, Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Samuel Ashie Quaye must put on their A – game to make a case at the Red Bull arena at Sogakope.
Great Olympics have not been bad performers on the road – won 4, drawn 1 and lost 4 in nine away matches.