Profile: Mauritania national team

The Mauritania national football team nicknamed Al-Murabitum is controlled by the Fédération de Football de la République Islamique de Mauritanie and is a member of the Confederation of African Football.
The West Africa nation's heaviest defeat in international football came on 20th May 1972 losing 14-0 to Guinea and their biggest win is recording an 8-2 victory over Somalia on 27th December 2006.
The team play its matches at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott which is a 20,000 seater.
The Al-Murabitum have not qualified for the FIFA World Cup before and they are ranked 101 in the latest FIFA ranking.
The country lowest ranking came in November 2012 – January 2013 being placed 206 while their highest was in July 2017 ranked 81st.
On November 18, 2018, Mauritania qualified to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history, after they won 2–1 against Botswana.
Corentin da Silva Martins is a French former professional footballer who played as an attacking midfielder and is the manager of the Mauritania national team. The former Brest manager was appointed in 2014 and in January 2019 he extended his contract until 2021.
Cheikh El Khalil Moulaye Ahmed known as Bessam, doubles as the country's all-time top scorer and most caps with 12 goals in 47 appearances. He currently plays for Ligue 1 Mauritania club FC Nouadhibou and the Mauritania national team.
The Al-Murabitum will find their group opponent when the 2019 AFCON draw is held on April 12 in Cairo. They have been placed in pot 4.
