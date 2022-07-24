Prosper Narteh Ogum must be fired - Kotoko board member Kofi Abban

A Board Member of Asante Kotoko Kofi Amoa-Abban has angrily called for the sack of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.
Last week reports were rife that Prosper Ogum has resigned as the coach of the club after a management meeting.
Kotoko came out denying the reports saying they haven’t received any resignation from coach Ogum.
Board member, Kofi Amoa-Abban is the latest personality to comment on the situation at the club, he has vehemently said that coach Prosper Narteh Ogum should be fired with an immediate effect.
He stated in a twitter post that the former WAFA and Ebusua Dwarfs coach is not bigger than Asante Kotoko