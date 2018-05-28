Raphael Dwamena gets a trophy as Zurich wins Swiss Cup

Ghana international, Raphael Dwamena has won the Swiss Cup as his side FC Zurich beat Young Boys 2-1 in the final.
The game which was played on Sunday, May 27, 2018, saw Zurich beat Swiss League champions Young Boys to lift the Cup.
Michael Frey and Antonio Marchasano got the goals for Zurich with Miralem Sulejmani getting the consolation for Young Boys.
Raphael Dwamena who has been an integral figure for Zurich missed the game due to suspension.
This is the 10th League Cup for FC Zurich.
Raphael Dwamena is expected to lead the lines for the Black Stars of Ghana in their upcoming friendlies against Japan and Iceland.
YES, wir sind SCHWEIZER CUPSIEGER 2018!! Besten Dank an alle FCZ-Fans für die grossartige Kulisse und den top Support! Und jetzt wird auf dem Helvetiaplatz gefeiert! #fcz #fczuerich #stadtclub pic.twitter.com/Qb3FrK1qWI— FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) May 27, 2018
