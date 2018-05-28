Raphael Dwamena gets a trophy as Zurich wins Swiss Cup

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghana international, Raphael Dwamena has won the Swiss Cup as his side FC Zurich beat Young Boys 2-1 in the final.

The game which was played on Sunday, May 27, 2018, saw Zurich beat Swiss League champions Young Boys to lift the Cup.

Michael Frey and Antonio Marchasano got the goals for Zurich with Miralem Sulejmani getting the consolation for Young Boys.

Raphael Dwamena who has been an integral figure for Zurich missed the game due to suspension.

Raphael Dwamena tweeted his excitement

This is the 10th League Cup for FC Zurich.

Raphael Dwamena is expected to lead the lines for the Black Stars of Ghana in their upcoming friendlies against Japan and Iceland.