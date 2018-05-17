Razak Brimah shares a photo with Lionel Messi after Sundowns-Barcelona friendly

By Mutala Yakubu
Lionel Messi and Razak Brimah after Barcelona beat Sundowns
Ghanaian goalkeeper, Razak Brimah shared a photo with Barcelona forward Lionel Messi after his side Mamelodi Sundowns lost 3-1 to the Spanish giants in a friendly.

The game was played in South Africa on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to mark 100 years since the birth of late South African President Nelson Mandela.

Brimah could not make the team as his side lost 3-1.

Sundowns conceded after just three minutes after a sloppy clearance from Bangaly Soumahoro fell to Ousmane Dembele, who blasted into the top corner.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were among some of the Barcelona stars in South AfricaLionel Messi and Luis Suarez were among some of the Barcelona stars in South Africa

Luis Suarez doubled their lead with a well-taken finish through the legs of Denis Onyango.

Barcelona's third goal was in the 66th minute when Andre Gomes capitalised on a  defensive lapse to curl past Kennedy Mweene.

Sundowns got the consolation goal through Sibusiso Vilakazi after a good inside pass from Percy Tau on 75 minutes.

This is the second friendly game Barcelona has played with Mamelodi Sundowns after the first in 2007.

