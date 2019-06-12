Real Madrid unveils Luka Jovic

Real Madrid on Wednesday, June 12, unveiled striker Luka Jovic at Santiago Bernabéu after his move from Eintracht Frankfurt was confirmed last week.
The 21-year-old forward enjoyed a prolific season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 27 goals in 47 appearances as the German outfit and he is raring to go in the white of Madrid next season.
"I am very happy to be here at the biggest club in world, and I hope I can justify the expectations.
"I have been a Real Madrid fan since I was a child, because they are the world's biggest club."
"For me, where I play is not important.
"What is important is that I give 100% for the fans of Real Madrid."
The striker will now re-join the Serbian U-21 side ahead of the UEFA U-21 European Championships which commences this Friday in Italy and San Marino and today's unveiling is the first presentation of the pre-season as Zinédine Zidane looks to re-strengthen the squad following a disappointing 2018-19 season for the Bernabeu outfit.
