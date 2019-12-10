Red star' Boakye Yiadom looking to give fans a perfect Christmas gift in Olympiacos clash

Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom says victory over Olympiacos in tomorrow's Champions League clash will be the perfect Christmas gift for their supporters.
The Serbian club will be playing their final group game against the Greek side who they are two points above. The two clubs have missed out on qualification to the round 16 of the Champions League whilst a win for either side or a draw for Red Star Belgrade will secure them qualification to the Europa League.
Speaking ahead of the game, the Ghanaian striker said he hopes his side secure the needed result to acknowledge their fans who have been behind the team from day one.
"I pray to God to give me a goal for our fans who have been amazing throughout the competition," Boakye told Arthur Legacy media.
"We know we're out but it's still a game and it will give us a sense of pride to finish third behind two of the best teams in Europe.
"We need to improve on our performances away from home.
"It's not going to be an easy game but have played them earlier at home, we have a good idea about their strengths and weaknesses."
The fixture is set for Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.
"We know they will come hard at us in the first half as we saw in Serbian and their game against Tottenham Hotspur," Boakye added
"We need to play it a bit tight at the back and prevent costly mistakes. But the second period is always a different story.
"I'm very confident of a victory. That will be a perfect Christmas gift to our fans."
Boakye is hoping to take his goals-tally to two, having netted once in four appearances so far.