Richard Attah wins Hearts of Oak Player of the Month

Hearts of Oak supporters body, the National Chapters Committee have named goalkeeper Richard Attah as their Player of the Month for February.
The goalkeeper beat off competition from left-back Raddy Ovouka and striker Kofi Kordzi to win the accolade. He becomes the second player to scoop the prestigious award after Emmanuel Nettey triumph in January.
The Phobians tweeted: Our no. 1 Richard Attah won the supporters player of the month award for February and, was duly rewarded by the planning committee after yesterday's game with Elmina Sharks.
READ ALSO: Emmanuel Nettey thanks fans after winning Hearts of Oak's Player of the Month for January
Attah has been impressive for the Phobians in the ongoing season. He was between the sticks in Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium against Elmina Sharks.
He is expected to keep the posts as Hearts of Oak play as guest to Inter Allies in Ghana Premier League matchday 13