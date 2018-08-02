Richard Commey says he is ready for his opponent

International Boxing Federation (IBF) number one contender Richard Commey says he is ever ready for his next opponent regardless of who he faces.
Commey will soon head into the ring again as he bids to become the IBF champion.
“It doesn’t matter who I have to face. My goal is to win the world title and I’m so close to realising my dreams, but I have one more hurdle before that.
"Let me get past Cruz and then we would see what my team has in store for me,” Commey said, in an interview ahead of the proposed world title fight against, Mikey Garcia later in the year.
The IBF on Wednesday ordered the camp of Garcia to open negotiations with Commey for the mandatory defence of the IBF Lightweight title.
This was after Garcia had unified the IBF and World Boxing Council (WBC) Lightweight titles, after beating Robert Easter Jr, over the weekend.