Richmond Lamptey named new Inter Allies captain

Richmond Lamptey has been named as the new caption of Inter Allies ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
Lamptey is expected to lead the club as they bid to mount a strong challenge in the upcoming season.
He will be assisted by Hashmin Musah.
A release read "We announce today that our midfielder Richmond Lamptey has been named the Club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season.
Lamptey enters his third season as a senior member of the first team since he arrived from WAFA SC before the start of the 2017/18 season.
He has grown within the team’s environment and evolved into someone who not only plays his best when it matters the most, but who also leads by example off the field.
“Richmond has the respect of his teammates and we’re extremely proud to name him as our captain for the season,” Technical Director Willie Klutse said.
Former captain Hashmin Musah will be the deputy captain.
Meanwhile, the club yesterday announced that they have beefed up the team with two new additions in Evans Osei and Richard Acquah.
"We are pleased to confirm the signings of young fullbacks Evans Osei and Richard Acquah from lower side Charity Stars."
"They joined the club following successful trials during pre-season which saw them feature in our Ghana Has Talent tournament some months ago."
"Richard Acquah is right-back and with highly addictive commitment to his play. Evans Osei on the other hand is a left back."
“I’m over the moon to sign for such a club like Inter Allies FC and I can’t wait to do my best when the league starts,” Richard Acquaah said."
"Evans Osei said: “My trial went really well and it is a challenging and good environment, but I’m enjoying it.”
Inter Allies begin their campaign in the 2019/20 season with an away game Aduana Stars.