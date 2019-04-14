VIDEO: Salah' 25-yard stunner seals vital win for Liverpool over Chelsea

Mohammed Salah scored a sensational 25-yard pile-driver as Liverpool secured a vital win in their quest for a first Premier League title for 29 years.
After a tight first half, Jurgen Klopp's side came out firing in the second half and finally got the breakthrough when Jordan Henderson teed up Sadio Mane at the far post.
Two minutes later Salah netted a sublime left-foot strike from distance that gave Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga no chance.
Eden Hazard missed two golden opportunities to reduce the deficit but the home side held out to take a crucial three points and return to the summit above Manchester City.
Source: dailymail