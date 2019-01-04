Salah among world's top 10 most valuable players, Ronaldo misses out

Brazilian superstar Neymar is the most valuable player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo valued at over €100m, but out of top ten most expensive players according to a study by KPMG.
Neymar, valued at a whopping £206.3m is ranked No. 1 ahead of Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe at £193.8m.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the most valuable player in the Premier League worth £151.6m, lagging behind Neymar by almost £55m.
Lionel Messi is third on the list with a reported value of £183.2m.
Surprisingly, Christiano Ronaldo missed out on the top 10 despite being the most valuable player in the Serie A valued at just £96.4m.
Arsenal is the only top six Premier League club without a player in the top 10 most valuable list.
World’s top 10 most valuable players.
1. Neymar, PSG: £206.5m
2. Kylian Mbappe, PSG: £193.8m
3. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: £183.2m
4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: £151.6m
5. Harry Kane, Tottenham: £136.1m
6. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: £133.5m
7. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City: £116.6m
8. Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid: £113.2m
9. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: £107.5m
10. Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona: £106.5m
