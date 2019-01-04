Salah among world's top 10 most valuable players, Ronaldo misses out

By Michael Duah
Brazilian superstar Neymar is the most valuable player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo valued at over €100m, but out of top ten most expensive players according to a study by KPMG.

Neymar, valued at a whopping £206.3m is ranked No. 1 ahead of Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe at £193.8m.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the most valuable player in the Premier League worth £151.6m, lagging behind Neymar by almost £55m.

Lionel Messi is third on the list with a reported value of £183.2m.

Surprisingly, Christiano Ronaldo missed out on the top 10 despite being the most valuable player in the Serie A valued at just £96.4m.

Arsenal is the only top six Premier League club without a player in the top 10 most valuable list.

World’s top 10 most valuable players.

1. Neymar, PSG: £206.5m
2. Kylian Mbappe, PSG: £193.8m 
3. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: £183.2m 
4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: £151.6m 
5. Harry Kane, Tottenham: £136.1m 
6. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: £133.5m 
7. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City: £116.6m 
8. Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid: £113.2m
9. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: £107.5m 
10. Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona: £106.5m
