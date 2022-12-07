Samuel Eto’o apologises after ‘violent altercation’ at World Cup

Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o has apologised for what he called a “violent altercation” with an individual he identified as “probably an Algerian supporter” on Twitter Tuesday.
Footage of the former Chelsea man, shared by La Opinion, circulated online as the incident happened when he was leaving Stadium 974 in Doha on Monday evening after the Brazil-South Korea clash.
Eto'o had appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled and took photos with fans. However, as Eto'o started to leave a man appeared to the right of the Cameroonian, and Eto'o - after initially walking away - turned around to confront the man.
The former Barcelona man can then be seen chasing the man, who is holding a camera to the face of Eto'o.
Eto'o is then held back by a group of onlookers - as other men attempt to lead away the man that had been filming Eto'o. However, the Cameroonian managed to break free, and he appears to kick the man in the face while he is bending over, which knocks him to the ground.
Eto'o is led away from the incident as the man shouts something in the direction of the star.
“I would like to apologize for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologize to the public for this unfortunate incident,” Eto’o said in his statement.
Eto’o wrote that he and other Cameroon supporters have been “harassed and pestered by Algerians” over the result of a World Cup qualifier earlier this year in Algeria. The win put Cameroon into the World Cup, kept Algeria out, and left Algerian fans crying foul.
The Algerian Football Federation appealed to FIFA to replay the second leg of the qualifier due to accused questionable officiating, but FIFA dismissed Algeria’s request.
“I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on March 29 in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence,” Eto’o said.