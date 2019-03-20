Sarah Kwablah, three others ‘freed’ in Asamoah Gyan extortion case

An Accra Circuit Court has acquitted and discharged four persons accused of allegedly extorting money from Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan to stop the publication of rape and sodomy he was allegedly involved in.
The four persons namely; Osarfo Anthony (Arts/Entertainment Writer), Chris Handler (Blogger), Sarah Kwablah (Law Student), and Ekow Micah (Musician) have been facing prosecution in the last three years on charges of extortion and conspiracy to commit crime.
According to the judge, Afia Agbanu Kumador in her ruling on the submission of no case filed by the lawyers of the accused persons, the prosecution failed to establish any prima facie for the prosecution of the case.
The case of the prosecution was that Mr Anim Agyei is the complainant and a manager of Asamoah Gyan, skipper of the Black Stars of Ghana.
Prosecution said Anthony is an employee of Handler.
In June 2016 year, an alleged sodomy story broke out in Ghana’s electronic and print media and attributed to Asamoah Gyan.
They said in the said publication that Sarah alleged that Gyan had sexual intercourse and anal sex with her and she became pregnant.
According to the prosecutor, Sarah discussed the issue with Micah and met Anthony and Handler to discuss the issue and to publish the story on their website in order to scare Gyan who will in turn give them money.
Anthony and Handler published the first story on their website and promised to release the sex tape in their subsequent editions.
Prosecution said a witness in the case read the story on their website known as Ghanabase.com and alerted the complainant.
The complainant contacted Anthony on phone and they threatened to release the sex tape unless a colossal amount was paid or a house was bought for Sarah.
The prosecution said in the complainant’s bid to protect the image of Gyan asked Anthony and Handler to hold on with the publication.
Prosecution said Anthony and Handler threatened to defame the Skipper and they called for an urgent payment of the money.
The Complainant, the prosecution said, feigned interest to pay. When Handler was contacted they charged GHc 30,000.00.
The complainant bargained and they settled on GHc 25,000.00.
The complainant, Anthony and Handler agreed to meet at the London Restaurant.
The Complainant reported the matter to the Police and on July 29, 2019, Anthony met at the London Restaurant and 1,000 dollars, GHc 6,000.00 and a cheque of GHc 15,000.00 was given to him.
Anthony was however nabbed when he received the money. The rest of the accused persons were arrested later.
Credit: Citi
