Senegalese officials to handle Black Stars AFCON qualifier in Cape Coast

An all Senegalese officials have been given the mandate to handle Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sudan.
Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye has been tasked to be the centre man for the tie which comes off on Friday, March 27 at the Cape Coast Stadium.
The 34-year-old will be assisted by his compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba(Assistant 1), Serigne Cheikh Toure(Assistant 2) and Daouda Gueye (fourth official).
Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner.
READ ALSO: CK Akonnor needs your support to succeed - Kwesi Appiah
The match will be Charles Kwablan Akonnor's first assignment since his appointment as the coach of Black Stars. Ghana top Group C with 6 points from 2 games.