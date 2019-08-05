Simon Mignolet completes Club Brugge move

Belgian side Club Brugge have signed goalkeeper Simon Mignolet from Liverpool for 7m euros (£6.4m).
The Belgium international, 31, only made two appearances for the Reds last season, both in cup competitions.
He was on the bench as Liverpool lost the Community Shield against Manchester City on penalties on Sunday.
But six hours after that match finished, Brugge announced "one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League" had signed a five-year deal.
Mignolet was close to leaving Anfield last summer but a loan to Napoli fell through as Liverpool allowed Loris Karius to join Besiktas.
The transfer could rise to 9m euros with bonuses.
Mignolet, capped 21 times by Belgium, joined Liverpool from Sunderland six years ago and played 204 times for the club.
The Reds are likely to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes.
Source: bbc