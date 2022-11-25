Siuuu celebration was not meant as disrespect to Ronaldo - Osman Bukari

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari says his celebration after scoring Ghana's second goal in a 3-2 loss to Portugal was not meant as disrespect to Cristiano Ronaldo.

With the Black Stars trailing 3-1 at Stadium 974 in Doha, substitute Bukari pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute to set up a nervy finale.

Instead of going into the net to pick up the ball, the 23-year-old elected to do Ronaldo's iconic celebration in front of his "idol".

READ ALSO: World Cup 2022: Andre Ayew calls for calm after Portugal defeat

Bukari has also come under criticism on social media for doing the celebration while Ghana were behind in the match. The Red Star Belgrade winger has responded to those critics, saying "yy upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols"

"I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration. My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols. Thanks for your support and we focus on our next game."

I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo



This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration.



My upbringing doesn’t permit me



1/2 pic.twitter.com/5MWy0yaql0 — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) November 24, 2022

Ghana will play its second game at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against South Korea on Monday, November 28, 2022.