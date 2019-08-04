Solskjaer names Manchester United captain for 2019/20 season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Ashley Young will be Manchester United captain for the upcoming 2019/20 season.
Speaking after United's 5-4 penalty shoot-out win against AC Milan, Solskjaer said Young will take the captaincy role when he is named in the starting XI.
The position of United's captain has been vacant since the departure of Antonio Valencia and several of the team players which includes shot-stopper David De Gea was looking forward to don the armband for the foreseeable future.
"David's obviously in contention," said Solskjaer, [but] Ash, when he's on the pitch will carry the armband. When Ash starts he'll be carrying the armband."
Solskjaer was then asked whether this meant Young could be considered the club captain, replied: "You can probably call it that."
Manchester United will begin their 2019/20 Premier League campaign at home to Chelsea on Sunday, August 11 at 2:30 pm.
