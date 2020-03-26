Somalia football legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah dies from Covid-19

African Triathlon Sprint Cup called off General secretary of Ghana Athletics Association Bawa Fusieni has disclosed…

Locals aiding foreigners to enter Ghana through illegal routes The Ghana Immigration Service has disclosed that some Ghanaians are helping…

SA president announces three-week lockdown South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced in a live televised…

Ethiopia freeing 4,000 inmates in coronavirus battle More than 4,000 prisoners will be released in Ethiopia as the government…

Ghana experiences sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, now 53 Ghana has now seen a sharp rise in confirmed coronavirus cases as the number…

Facebook sees massive surge on video calls Facebook has seen usage across its platforms surge in countries that have…