Southampton stun Manchester City to reach Carabao Cup semis

Southampton stunned eight-time winners Manchester City as they waltzed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup thanks to a 2-0 win.
The Saints scored twice before half-time to keep their dream of a first title alive, putting an unusually toothless opposition to bed in the process.
The Saints made a bright start, as Duje Caleta-Car saw an excellent half-volley tipped around the post by Stefan Ortega. The goalkeeper was powerless to stop the next effort on target though, as Sekou Mara was perfectly picked out by Lycano’s right-wing cross, and delivered a crisp first-time finish into the bottom corner.
They were 2-0 up before the half hour mark, doubling the lead in style as Moussa Djenepo drove forward from midfield before spotting Ortega off his line and superbly curling over the ‘keeper and into the back of the net from 30-yards.
That was how it stayed until the break, with City failing to even register a shot on target in the first half.
Pep Guardiola made three changes at the break though as he looked to turn things around, and one of them, Kevin De Bruyne, had an immediate impact with a defence splitting pass for Julian Alvarez, who fired wide of the far post.
Even the introduction of Erling Haaland had little impact though, with the striker’s best sight of goal coming when hooking an awkward Phil Foden cross over the bar. Gavin Bazunu finally had a save to make with ten minutes left when he denied Alvarez, as Southampton inflicted the 100th defeat of Guardiola’s managerial career.
