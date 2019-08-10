Sports journalist Kofi Appiah finally laid to rest

Late Sports journalist Kofi Appiah has finally been buried today August 10, 2019.
The maverick sports presenter past away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, after almost three months of illness.
Kofi Appiah was a regular pundit on popular sports shows on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports morning show, Happy FM, UTV, and Peace FM.
Appiah, popularly called Sports Evangelist was very vocal on radio and he was one of the ardent critics of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
Kofi Appiah started his radio career as a gospel DJ and host at Channel R before he turned a sports journalist.
He worked with Metro Fm, Hot FM, Oman FM, KasapaFM, JoyFM among other radio stations here in Accra and Kumasi.
The football fraternity will forever, remember him for the role he played in the ‘Number 12’ scandal- he was a critique of the Kwesi Nyantakyi led administration and some of his revelations served as leads for Anas Aremeyaw Anas to embark on a further probe to unravel rots in Ghana football in his documentary.
