Popular sports journalist Kofi Appiah dead

Popular sports journalist Kofi Appiah, popularly known as Evangelist Kofi Appiah in the sporting fraternity is dead after battling with illness.
PrimeNewsGhana can report that Kofi Appiah had been battling with illness for the past three months but gave up the ghost on Thursday, May 23, 2019, after all, attempts to remedy the situation failed at a private hospital here in Accra.
Kofi Appiah was a regular pundit on popular sports shows on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports morning show, Happy FM, UTV, and PeaceFM.
Appiah, popularly called Sports Evangelist was very vocal on radio and he was one of the ardent critics of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
Kofi Appiah started his radio career as a gospel DJ and host at Channel R before he turned a sports journalist.
He worked with Metro Fm, Hot FM, Oman FM, KasapaFM, JoyFM among other radio stations here in Accra and Kumasi.
The football fraternity will forever, remember him for the role he played in the ‘Number 12’ scandal- he was a critique of the Kwesi Nyantakyi led administration and some of his revelations served as leads for Anas Aremeyaw Anas to embark on a further probe to unravel rots in Ghana football in his documentary.
May His Soul Rest in Peace.
