Sports Minister launches Season 2 of Ghana Professional Boxing League

Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has launched the season 2 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League.
The launch happened Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Trust Sports Emporium.
The Ghana Professional Boxing League is set to commence on Saturday, March, 11, 2023, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
The maiden edition of the Ghana Professional Boxing League began last year, with the hope of, not just identifying talent for the sport, but also reviving the sport which is seemingly losing its relevance.
Speaking at the launch of the second season of the Ghana Professional Boxing League, Mustapha Ussif stated that it was important to continue building on the success chalked by the first season of the competition which generated a lot of interest from a lot of boxing fanatics.
“We are here today to actualise our vision of sustaining what we started last year,” he said.
The minister was, however, concerned about security issues that marred boxing fights in season one, calling on stakeholders to prioritise security at the Bukom Boxing Arena in order to forestall any such occurrences.
“In as much as we all commend the Ghana Boxing Authority, one critical issue raised by many stakeholders in boxing is the poor security network at the Bukom Boxing Arena during the fights.
“I [would] like to urge, especially, the promoters, to reconsider their security measures to help curb the unfortunate incident recorded last season,” Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif said.
Season one of the Ghana Professional Boxing League generated massive attention, and the Minister was clear in his conviction that the revival of the league, which had been on break for some time now, has changed the public perception about boxing, making it “one of the vibrant sports [disciplines] in Ghana currently.”
“As the Minister for Youth and Sports, I can attest to the fact that the revival of the professional boxing league in Ghana, after almost [a] 16 year break, which also introduced juvenile, and amateur boxing fights, undoubtedly shaped the public thought on Ghana boxing as one of the vibrant sports in the country, currently,” Mr Ussif noted.
D.K Poison, Azumah Nelson, and Isaac Dogboe, who is in contention for a second world title on April 1, and others are boxing greats in Ghana, and with the Ghana Professional Boxing League in place now, a lot of boxers are expected be produced to keep up with the legacies of these Ghanaian title-wielding boxers.
Mr Mustapha Ussif was optimistic season two of the Ghana Professional Boxing League would live up to the billing, and bring a lot of excitement to boxing enthusiasts as season one did.
The presentation of awards to the best boxer in season one, still excites the minister.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I still feel the excitement of the first night of season one last year, and the official presentation of Renault cars to the best boxer Charles Tetteh of the Panix Boxing Gym,” the minister said.
He acknowledged the role played by trainers of the various boxers that participated in season one, and was hopeful that, with their hard work: “Ghana can produce world champions in no time.”
“It is important to acknowledge the role played by trainers of our boxers, who produce credible and durable boxers, who fought for irresistible excitement, and hope for Ghana to produce world champions in no time,” Mustapha Ussif added.
“The moment we are all waiting for is here, and at this official launch of Ghana Professional Boxing League, on behalf of the good people of Ghana, I [would] like to declare the Ghana Professional Boxing League, season 2, duly launched,” he concluded.