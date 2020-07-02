Prime News Ghana

Sports Ministry commiserates with family of late Alfred 'Cobra' Kotey

By Vincent Ashitey
The Ministry of Youth and Sports, on behalf of Government and the people of Ghana, especially the football fraternity, expresses its regret at the reported demise former boxer Alfred Kotey.

The former boxer affectionately called 'Cobra' reportedly passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Bronx, New York after battling with illness.

The 52-years old boxer shot to fame in 1994 when he defeated Puerto Rican Rafael Del Valle in London on July 30 to become Ghana's first WBO champion

Alfred Kotey (born 3 June 1968) is a Ghanaian boxer. Born in Bukom, Kotey represented Ghana at the 1988 Summer Olympics and held the WBO Bantamweight Championship.

A statement from the Ministry read;

