Sports Ministry to launch "Youth in Elite Sports" stimulus package for athletes

The Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah has disclosed that his outfit will soon launch a stimulus package to ease the financial burden on athletes preparing for the Olympic Games.
According to the sector Minister, the stimulus package will be known as Youth in Elite Sports. He made this revelation when speaking on the details of easing of restrictions for sports.
The Member of Parliament of Atwima Mponua constituency said the pandemic has caused hardship for athletes preparing for the Olympic Games and the Ministry will be coming to their aid very soon.
"As a way to mitigate their plight a collaboration between the Youth Employment Agency, National Sports Authority, Ghana Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the institution of a stimulus package known as Youth in Elite Sports for Ghana and it will be launched pretty soon."
"The Program is to provide the needed mitigation stimulus to abate economic impact on their preparations."
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, due to begin on 24 July, have agreed to a one-year postponement of the event because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The Olympics will start on July 23, 2021 run until August 8.
Isaac Asiamah further noted the despite the global pandemic Ghana is ever ready to host the 2023 African Games.
"Notwithstanding the negative course of Covid-19 on the global sporting product, I'm happy to announce that Ghana's preparation to host and organise the 2023 African Games is on course."
Ghana in 2018 won the bid to host the 13th edition of the All-Africa Games now African Games.
The staging of the African Games will be Ghana's first.