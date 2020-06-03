Health more important than football - AshantiGold's Eric Donkor

AshantiGold defender Eric Donkor has noted that people's health is more important than football in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ongoing pandemic has heavily disrupted the game's calendar, which has lead to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and all football activities.
The Ghana Premier League has been on break since March 15 after only 15 matches of the first round played.
Hopes that football in the country will be returning soon were dashed despite President Akufo-Addo easing of a number of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Ghana's Covid-19 cases as at Wednesday, June 3 is 8,297 with 2,986 and 38 deaths.
Donkor believes with the surge in Ghana's Covid-19 cases footballers lives should not be put in jeopardy.
"Our health is more important than football because without health I don't think one can be able to play football, he told Oyerepa FM''
According to him, with the President Akufo-Addo extending the ban of sporting activities until July 31, he is of the view that 2019/20 football calendar is over.
"It's safe to say the 2019/2020 Ghana league season is over."
Reacting to the matter that his outfit is planning on testing all players and staff for Covid-19, the ex-Asante Kotoko player declared his readiness for the test.
'It won’t be out of place if we (AshantiGold players) are tested of Covid-19, I will gladly avail myself for such testing especially where we are located and the numbers we are recording."