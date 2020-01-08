Standards have fallen at Hearts of Oak - Amankwah Mireku

Former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah Mireku as bemoaned the kind of players who are now wearing the Phobians colours.
Mireku who captained the 1911 club to win several laurels in the early 2000s is worried about the recent recruitment of players who don't have the mental fortitude to playing for the Continental Club Masters.
According to him, more experienced additions must be made to transform the club in order to make the supporters happy.
''If you look at the recent chain of results if the management of Hearts of Oak should bring on more experienced because performance some of the players are below average and there are those who don't have the mental fortitude to play for the club but because standards have fallen they are there, he told Kumasi based OTEC FM’s Royal Sports.
''Players who should be playing for the lower tier sides( Division One and Two) are wearing the Hearts of Oak jersey.''
“The team needs intelligent players who can implement, create something, think fast and solve the problem on the field of play.”
Meanwhile, Board member Hearts of Oak has assured the supporters that they will smile at the end of the season. The club is yet to point after two round of matches in the 2019/20 season but the Nyaho-Tamakloe has indicated that despite his sides slow start they will be crowned champions at the end of the season to end their 11-year trophy drought.
"The target is to win the league and people will have a shock of their life, they should watch and see what will happen, the performance of some of the clubs that we saw in the past week matches give us the confidence that we can definitely win the league."
"We didn't see anything exceptional in the play of other clubs," Nyaho told Asempa FM