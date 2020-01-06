With my 30 years experience, Hearts job is not a difficult task - Edward Nii Odoom

Hearts of Oak caretaker Edward Nii Odoom claims he feels no pressure handling the club due to his 30 years of technical acumen in the game.
Edward Nii Odoom was named the interim Accra Hearts of Oak head coach following the departure of Director of Football, Kim Grant last month.
He played his first match of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, unfortunately, the result couldn't go in his favour as his side was trounced 3-0 by Medeama at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
Prince Opoku Agyemang bagged a brace before substitute Nana Kofi Babel added the third for the Mauve and Yellow to condemn the Phobians to their second straight defeat of the season.
Speaking after the game, Nii Odoom said he is the right man to transform Hearts Of Oak.
"No! there is no pressure on me. I have coached for 30years and I am not new in the game, the club is not bigger than me."
"I think we lost concentration in the first minute when our opponent had their corner kick and the goal unsettled us but my boys came back but Medeama were very physical ... they more determined and aggressive than us."
He added that, he wants the job on a permanent basis so that he can augment his squad to mount a strong challenge in the league.
"I want the job full time and I will beef up the squad." I think the midfield need some additions. We need creative midfielders and box to box midfielders who can fight for the ball for us.”
Hearts of Oak will on Sunday host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 3 and opportunity to redeem themselves after the Medeama defeat.
