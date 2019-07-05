Striker Raphael Dwamena to join Attamah at Turkish side Başakşehir -Reports

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena could join Turkish side Başakşehir according to reports.
The striker has been a pale shadow of himself ever since he joined Spanish club Levante UD.
The club is in contact with Dwamena who could team up with fellow Ghanaian Joseph Attamah Larweh.
Attamah was very instrumental for Başakşehir as they finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season.
Dwamena before his move to Levante was tipped by many to lead the line for the Black Stars in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, but a dip in form and being bench consistently saw him excluded from the squad.
Dwamena a former Red Bull Ghana graduate has played for Liefering, Austria Lustenau, FC Zurich and currently with Levante.
He has been capped 3 times by the Black Stars and has two goals so far.
